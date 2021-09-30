FFO: Saosin, Circa Survive, Chiodos

There is something comforting about finding music that reminds you of a specific time in your life. For this specific writer, that’s the sweet and familiar sound of mid-to-late 2000’s music. The hair. The merch — you know what I’m talking about. Being a dorky kid spending an entire day every summer at Warped Tour. Youthful bliss.

One of the more popular genres in the “scene” of course was what frequently got dubbed as “post-hardcore,” which seemingly took over as pop-punk in the spotlight got moved aside for a few years. This had bands like Hawthorne Heights, Senses Fail, Saosin, Circa Survive, and more making their way up the Billboard charts and appearing at mainstream rock festivals.

If you were — or still are — a fan of that type of alternative/rock music, then Florida’s Keep It A Secret is a band that should be on your radar. While they lack the scene hair, bright neon merch (for now, at least), and ability to play at 11:20am at Warped Tour in Cuyahoga Falls, Keep It A Secret has everything else you’re looking for. And by everything else, I of course mean song titles: “I May Be Easy, but I’m Not Sleazy,” “Til the Wheels Come Off, Baby,” and “Suit Up!” all being previously released by the band.

Now, Substream is thrilled to be teaming up with Keep It A Secret to exclusive premiere their new single, “Middle With my Thumbs Up.” The single is a blistering rock track that continues their trend of blending catchy rock instrumentals with bombastically melodic vocals. The song comes accompanied with a Michael M. Sinclair-directed music video, featuring a montage of the band performing the song and two figures dressed in red and blue on a frightening loop together.

On the new single, Keep It A Secret share, “’Middle with my Thumbs Up’ is a dichotic look back on the melancholy of lost love. Although seemingly separate emotions, anger and sadness are often a self-destructive loop that many people experience from heartbreak in all its forms. This song incorporates both intimate, almost whispered vocals and cathartic gritty yells to illustrate these feelings.”