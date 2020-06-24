D.Tall Honors Texas Legend Bun-B with New Song, “Top Down”

Bun-B, a legendary Texas Hip-Hop act best known for his iconic career with Pimp C as UGK, has influenced so many of the Dirty South’s trendiest stars. One of those students of the “That’s Gangsta” legend is none other than thriving new recording artist, D.Tall. To honor the teachings of Bun’s craftsmanship, Tall unveils his latest single off the impressive new album, Kill Lucy, respectively-titled, “Top Down.”

Produced by D.Tall-himself, the new song pays homage to Texas’ longstanding car culture infatuation and the unforgettable legacy that UGK has left behind for generations to study, emulate and apply to there signature sound. “Top Down” is one of the highlight track from D.Tall’s latest effort.

On making the new single, D.Tall says, “Top Down is important because music is the universal language. Throughout the record, I break down what I listen to and why. Overall, it’s a feel-good record. Windows down, sunroof back, and good weather. It’s a vibe.”

Along with “Top Down,” the latest single follows previous releases, “Tried to Love the Streets” and “Long Road.” Kill Lucy is available now on all DSPs via 2 Entertainment. For more on D.Tall, follow him daily on social media.