Third Avenue in downtown San Diego was absolutely buzzing Tuesday night. Throngs of concert-goers lined up for almost two blocks in either direction as they anxiously awaited their turn to enter The Civic Theater. The show was going to be an experience to remember. With a final count of 2,645 tickets sold, the lines definitely made sense.

Lindsey Stirling, a quarter-finalist on season 5 of America’s Got Talent was set to take the stage on the ARTEMIS tour based on her 2019 album of the same name. The evening was filled with strobe lights, costume changes, and choreography set to various themes. Think Lord of the Rings meets Game of Thrones with a dash of Pirates of the Caribbean sprinkled in for color. Songs ranged from originals like the Artemis title track to a “duet” with Amy Lee of Evanescence via the big screen. There was even a “pick your own adventure” themed song. A little something for everyone in attendance.

Lindsay took to the mic several times, telling stories of her early days. Through her music, choreography, and words, she clarified that being yourself, no matter how “weird” above all things, is most important. That was definitely the main theme for the night. A pretty damned good one at that.