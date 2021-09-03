Fresh off the drop of the new project I’m Lovely, Derek Minor raises the stakes with the release of his energetic new single, titled “Wins On Me.” Set to appear on the debut compilation album, Highlight Tapes Vol.1, Minor collaborates with Universal on a game-winning anthem. Built on all the ups-and-downs emotions surrounding a big game, alongside the music giant, Minor links with Cannon and Tony Tillman with a heart-pounding production and motivational lyricism. A great way to spark anticipation for the forthcoming project.

In support of the new release, Minor shared a teaser trailer for “Wins On Me” on Instagram with the caption: “We been in the gym!! New workout banger #WinsonMe streaming everywhere!! 🏆 Oh yea….new project with the team dropping September 3. You know where to find the link!! #HighlightTapes.”

To sweeten the pot, Minor provides fans with the opportunity to win a copy of NBA 2K22 and $250 Ticketmaster Gift Card to use towards NFL/NBA tickets to your favorite team. For an opportunity to win, enter here.

Before Highlight Tapes Vol.1, stream Minor’s latest EP, I’m Lovely, here.

You may watch the lyric video above. Stream “Wins On Me” below via RMG/Universal Music Production and follow feel free to continue following Derek Minor on social media.