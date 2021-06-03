CHVRCHES announced their highly anticipated fourth studio album Screen Violence arriving later this summer, alongside releasing the second single, “How Not To Drown,” featuring one of their musical heroes, Robert Smith. The video, directed by Scott-Kiernan, also features Robert Smith is is a continuation of the aesthetic presented with the album’s debut single “He Said She Said”. CHVRCHES has also announced they are returning to the stage with an extensive North American tour this Fall.
“We’ve been working with Scott on all the visual aspects of Screen Violence and this video is the second installment in a connected trilogy.”
-Lead singer, Lauren Mayberry-
Screen Violence, the bands forthcoming album, was recorded almost entirely remotely between Los Angeles and Glasgow, members Lauren Mayberry, Martin Doherty and Iain Cook self-produced and mixed the album via video calls and audio sharing programs to create something that is unique and special, but inherently CHVRCHES. The album will be released August 27, 2021 via EMI Records (UK) and Glassnote Records (US). Pre-order for Screen Violence is available HERE.