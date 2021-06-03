CHVRCHES announced their highly anticipated fourth studio album Screen Violence arriving later this summer, alongside releasing the second single, “How Not To Drown,” featuring one of their musical heroes, Robert Smith. The video, directed by Scott-Kiernan, also features Robert Smith is is a continuation of the aesthetic presented with the album’s debut single “He Said She Said”. CHVRCHES has also announced they are returning to the stage with an extensive North American tour this Fall.

“We’ve been working with Scott on all the visual aspects of Screen Violence and this video is the second installment in a connected trilogy.”

-Lead singer, Lauren Mayberry-

Screen Violence, the bands forthcoming album, was recorded almost entirely remotely between Los Angeles and Glasgow, members Lauren Mayberry, Martin Doherty and Iain Cook self-produced and mixed the album via video calls and audio sharing programs to create something that is unique and special, but inherently CHVRCHES. The album will be released August 27, 2021 via EMI Records (UK) and Glassnote Records (US). Pre-order for Screen Violence is available HERE.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

11/09/21 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

11/10 – 11/12/21 Austin, TX – ACL Live

11/14/21 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

11/15/21 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

11/17/21 Minneapolis, MN – Armory

11/18/21 Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

11/19/21 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

11/20/21 Columbus, OH – Express Live!

11/22/21 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

11/23/21 Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/26/21 New York, NY – Terminal 5

11/27/21 New York, NY – Terminal 5

11/30/21 Washington, DC – Anthem

12/01/21 Boston, MA – House of Blues

12/02/21 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

12/03/21 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

12/05/21 Cincinnati, OH – Ovation

12/06/21 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

12/08/21 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

12/09/21 Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

12/10/21 Salt Lake City, UT – Union

12/11/21 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

12/13/21 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

12/14/21 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

12/16/21 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/17/21 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium