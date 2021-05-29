Tiny Moving Parts release new song called “Life Jacket”. “We wrote this song about trying to simply stay afloat in life,” shares vocalist and guitarist Dylan Mattheisen.“It’s been a strange year not seeing friends, being stuck home because of COVID. It’s important to remind yourself to keep you head above the water when the current gets strong.”

There is a strong reference to water throughout the lyrics in the song. “We are Minnesotans so we’re surrounded by a million lakes,” explains Dylan. “We always enjoy connecting life with the water, makes writing more enjoyable for us.”

“Life Jacket” follows ‘You Lost Me/Guardians’, a double single released shortly after the bands 2019 new album ‘breathe’ both out now through Hopeless Records.

Tiny Moving Parts is Dylan Mattheisen (guitar/vocals), Matthew Chevalier (bass/vocals), and Billy Chevalier (drums).

(Photo by Trevor Sweeney)