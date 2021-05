Houston Rapper PH4DE Releases New Video For “Tyson Fury” Featuring British Pro Boxer Tyson Luke Fury! The single, released via Substream Records, continues to buzz with fans racking up streams across multiple music platforms. The video explores the career of professional British boxer Tyson Luke Fury in and out of the ring with knock-outs and training sessions. (Photo by John C Thompson)

