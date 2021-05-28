Memphis recording artist J. Howell is ready to begin the healing process with the release of the visual to his latest single, titled “Why You Hurting Me.” Directed by Thang Ho, an angelic-looking Howell roams the fields to soak his sins away within the beautiful sunset. The new song/visual is Howell’s best work yet and a perfect introduction to a wider audience of R&B enthusiasts.

“Why You Hurting Me” is a reflection of Howell’s PTSD, which includes the loss of an important family member. “After the passing of my grandma, I needed to write a song that channeled the pain I was feeling but also captured the beauty that my grandma exuded to all those who got to experience her,” he said.

He added: “I wanted the video to illustrate me alone with my thoughts and music. Sometimes we have to be alone and engage in those tough conversations with ourselves and remove all distractions, even the person you want to be with the most.”

Howell’s latest release is a follow-up to the rising star’s breakthrough EP, Red Room, which spawned hit singles “Deserve,” “Faithful” and the #15 Billboard Adult R&B, “Talk.” “Why You Hurting Me” is available now via JTProductions and prepares fans for Howell’s forthcoming project, expected late-2021. For daily updates and more, follow J.Howell on Instagram.

Take a look at the new visual for “Why You Hurting Me” below and stream it here.