Kississippi has just announced that her new album, Mood Ring, will be released on August 6th via Triple Crown Records. Pre-orders for the record can be found here.

The last five years for Kississippi (Zoe Reynolds) has been a rollercoaster and has taken the young songwriter through every color and mood imaginable. Mood Ring is a direct result of that, serving as a product of Reynolds stepping outside of her comfort zone.

Mood Ring was written and recorded everywhere from Kississippi’s hometown of Philadelphia to Los Angeles, and really came to life over the last two years with the help of a few collaborators. Andy Park (Death Cab For Cutie, Princess Nokia) Sarah Tudzin (illuminati hotties), Marshall Vore (Phoebe Bridgers, Conor Oberst), Derek Ted, Bartees Strange, Al Menne (Great Grandpa), and more all helped transform the record into what it is today.

To celebrate the album news, Kississippi has also released the next single from Mood Ring, “Big Dipper.” It follows the previously released “Around Your Room,” and comes alongside a Josh Coll-directed video that compliments the song with dramatized effects and lighting. “Big Dipper” also features guest vocals from Great Grandpa’s Al Menne.

Listen to “Big Dipper” below.

Artwork:

Track-listing: