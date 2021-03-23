Bryson Cole is the voice of the people. The Dallas recording artist built popularity with his brutally honest social activism raps and profanity-free music. After an eye-opening 2020, the rising star drops a quick fix for the new-founded fanbase with a new EP, Perfect Timing.

Alone, the now 23-year-old star takes advantage of the lack of music coming out of Texas right now with a six-song collection of braggadocious lyrical superiority. Entering Jordan year, Cole talks about achieving “Greatest” status without following the generic path of normal rap stars, but convert their fans into his with a unique style and grace. There no time better the present for the promising star to show and prove mainstream stature.

“Perfect Timing is a collection of songs I decided to drop in a time where it feels nobody is dropping music,” he shares.

He adds: “This was a project that allowed me to have fun and let loose! Giving me the momentum for my next release.”

“Blue Check,” “Cocky,” “God’s Eye,” Bryson Cole’s latest effort is the perfect jump-on point for any newfound fan. A self-imprint release, Perfect Timing is only the beginning of his 2021 which he promises more new music and an album down the line. For more Bryson Cole, follow him on Instagram and Twitter.

And now, stream the latest from Bryson Cole below.