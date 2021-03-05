Today, Grammy Award-winning artists Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have shared their new single, “Leave the Door Open,” which is the first taste of new music from their highly anticipated new collaboration, Silk Sonic.

Named Silk Sonic by the legendary Bootsy Collins, Bruno and Anderson came together to create something unique, fun, and exciting fore everyone involved. “Leave the Door Open” was produced by Mars and D’Mile, while written by Mars, Anderson, D’Mile, and Brody Brown.

You can find “Leave the Door Open” available streaming everywhere today, along with a special intro track that features Collins himself. Below you will find the official music video for “Leave the Door Open,” and keep your eyes peeled for more information on the debut album from Silk Sonic, An Evening With Silk Sonic, which will be released later this year.

Today also marks the debut of Bruno Mars’ first lifestyle clothing collection, teaming up with Lacoste to launch Ricky Regal. For more information head here.