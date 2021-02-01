He got our attention by collaborating with a-list stars Doja Cat, Dr. Luke and City Girls. He sold us on his incredible musical abilities with 2020 EP, Songs in the Key of Quarantine. Now, Florida recording artist Lunchmoney Lewis continues to captivate with the release of his new song “Money Dance.”

A follow-up to his end of the year hit, “Cheat,” Lewis reports about the current financial situation surrounding the nation. The global pandemic saw the drastic shift in the economy in every social class. Lewis and his motivational wordplay, catchy hook and message is just what the world needs right now, especially, during a time of crisis. “I worked on this record last year,” said Lewis. “We had fun in the studio making this, just felt like one those records people needed to hear and enjoy, if you made some money in “2020” do your money dance, if you made 5 dollars today do your “money dance”, it’s not how much money but be happy with what your blessed with and work to get more.”

Like his entire catalog, “Money Dance” is available everywhere via Lunchbox Records. Lewis forthcoming project is slated for a 2021 release. Stay updated daily on all things Lunchmoney Lewis on social media.

Stream LML’s new song below and follow him on Instagram.