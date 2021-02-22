Rising San Diego-via-Virginia recording artist, Terell Online, is an artist-to-watch of 2021 based on his creative wordplay and unique energy. Today, he prepares fans for his upcoming project in the release of the lead single, titled, “Simple.” The Gibbo-produced song is catchy, crafty and a standout moment in the artist’s rising career.

Available on Red Cup Records, the record encompasses the entrepreneurial-minded entertainer’s straightforward and uncomplicated philosophy. It cements the years Online worked tirelessly to solidify his niche sound which is enriched with intellectual prowess and heartwarming melodies that touch several genres. It’s Terell’s best work yet.

“Simple” will appear on Online’ upcoming EP, Lost Summer. The project follows his 2018 release T.O.. Lost Summer is slated of an early 2021 release. “Simple” is accompanied by a documentary.

After the listen, for more on Terell Online, follow him daily on Instagram. Discover Terell Online today.

Stream Terell Online’s new song “Simple” below.