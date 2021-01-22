Two weeks ago, Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne took the music world by storm when they released their collaborative pop-punk single, “Flames.”

“Flames” is the latest single from Mod Sun’s forthcoming album, and quickly made an impact on fans and charts. It has landed at the #8 spot on Billboard’s US Rock Digital Song Chart, and secured adds to coveted playlists including Spotify’s New Music Friday, Rock This and The New Alt as well as Apple Music’s New Music Daily, New In Alternative and more.

Today, Mod Sun and Lavigne have returned to officially drop the accompanying music video for “Flames,” which transports the viewer into a visually stunning world of emotion and performance — serving as the perfect counterpart to the powerful vocals found on the track.

“Mod and I had an immediate connection from the first day in the studio,” says Lavigne. “He’s an incredible artist and producer. This is the first of many. Proud of what we made with ‘Flames’.”

“Avril Lavigne has one of my favorite voices in music,” says Mod Sun. “It’s so strong and confident, yet filled with emotion and one-of-a-kind inflections that only her voice can do. This song holds a lot more weight than meets the eye. There’s a very deep message within it.

“Flames” is the third single from MOD SUN’s upcoming album, due out February 12, 2021 via Big Noise, with production from John Feldmann (5 Seconds of Summer, The Used, Panic At the Disco).