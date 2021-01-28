Grammy-nominated Mike Posner has just released a new song to kick off 2021, the incredibly uplifting “Momma Always Told Me.” The song features Stanaj and Yung Bae and is out today via Monster Mountain/Arista Records.

The accompanying Nathan Presley-directed music video can be found below.

“Like many of the songs I put out, I wrote this one a while ago, but it’s especially meaningful to me right now. ‘Momma Always Told Me’ is invigorating to me personally.” Posner reveals. “When I hear it, it reminds me of the beautiful people who played on it, it reminds me that life can be joyous, and it reminds me to let go and enjoy the ride. I hope others can get the same feeling out of it during this challenging time. Take care of your shit. Live your life. Shine your light.”

“Momma Always Told Me” feat. Stanaj and Yung Bae marks a new chapter for the Detroit-born and raised philanthropist and mental health advocate, who in 2019 famously walked across America. More recently, Posner closed 2020 with the surprise release of his 36-minute rap-opera Operation: Wake Up, which he used to highlight the struggles of mental illness and suicide ideation.

Listen to Operation: Wake Up HERE.

Following a year of writing and recording in his studio, as well as embarking on extreme mountain climbing and conditioning across the world, Posner is poised to dominate the charts and shine some light into our lives once again. More news from Posner is expected to come very soon.