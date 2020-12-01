Corey Rutchland loves you, the scene, and his acoustic guitar. Hope you all love him and this list.

Anberlin – “The Unwinding Cable Car”

CR: This was one of the first songs that got me “into” the acoustic guitar.

SW: Anberlin has the uncanny ability to rock your face off and make you cry with an acoustic ballad.

CR: True.

SW: That’s why I said it, Corey.

CR: “Cities” is my favorite Anberlin album, and “The Unwinding Cable Car” is easily one of my favorite Anberlin songs.

SW: I agree about both of those things. Let’s take this car to the streets.

Story Of The Year – “Sidewalks”

CR: Oooh.

SW: Screamo bands sometimes have the uncanny ability to tug your heartstrings the most with a somber ballad.

CR: True.

SW: That’s why I said it, Corey.

CR: “Sidewalks” will always remind me of my childhood.

SW: Because you were breast-feeding when it came out?

CR: AT NINE YEARS OLD?

SW: Everyone’s different.

CR: (puts face in hands)

SW: (sings) SIDEWALKS!

Dashboard Confessional – “The Best Deceptions”

CR: I listened to a lot of Dashboard Confessional when I was learning how to play guitar.

SW: Further seemed forever ago.

CR: Chris Carrabba helped me realize long ago that singing and sounding sad could sound so fucking good.

SW: Well said. I heard that you were feeling sorry before, but you don’t have to anymore.

CR: That was the best deception.

SW: (proud smile)

The Used – “On My Own”

CR: I did that joke on my own, Scott.

SW: YES YOU DID, LITTLE MAN.

CR: Bert sounded big on this ballad.

SW: Incredible debut album. Incredible diverse record. I love the strings on this song and I love its lyrics.

CR: When I first heard this song, I knew that I had to learn how to play it.

SW: When I first heard this song, I had to slow it down (slow it down).

CR: Knowing nothing is better than knowing it all.

SW: (starts to cry feverishly on his own)

The Spill Canvas – “The Tide”

CR: Speaking of sad…

SW: Yeah. What the fuck. This track tugs at ANYONE’S inner child.

CR: Tugs at all three of them, amirite?

SW: (pauses for three seconds) Yes.

CR: These lyrics really spoke to me and still do.

SW: The kind that people would throw in their AIM bios.

CR: What’s AIM? I use hotmail.

SW: (pauses) I love this song and band. Speaking of a band that I love…

Jimmy Eat World – “Hear You Me”

CR: May angels lead you in.

SW: Perfect.

Green Day – “Wake Me Up When September Ends”

CR: I don’t typically listen to Green Day for its acoustic tracks, but this song deserves to be here.

SW: Yup. I agree. And it’s quite powerful. As someone who lost his dad, it truly resonated and resonates. Sometimes acoustic songs are synonymous with sad songs.

CR: Well said.

SW: Thank you. Every word of this track is deliberate and tear-jerking.

CR: I didn’t want it to end.

SW: The innocent can never last.

City and Colour – “Hello, I’m In Delaware”

CR: This beautiful composition will last forever in my eyes. It’s honestly what I crave from acoustic music, being so equally haunting and majestic.

SW: And it kind of references Wayne’s World.

CR: I didn’t even think about that.

SW: Because you were breast-feeding when it came out?

CR: ACTUALLY, that movie came out BEFORE I was born.

SW: Fuck.

CR: (ignores him) Dallas Green is the songbird of my generation.

SW: His falsetto is rivaled by few… And my wife LOVES him. Like she’d leave me for him. It’s bullshit.

CR: Fuck.

Plain White T’s – “Hey There Delilah”

SW: Yup. I feel that this MONSTER ballad could’ve come out at any time and would’ve still been huge.

CR: I swear it’s true.

SW: It is!

CR: This song will forever stand the test of time. It’s that strong.

SW: It is! Moms love it. Grandmas love it. Kids love it. Delilah? Not so sure.

CR: I’ve heard this song everywhere: Planes, trains, cars… Everywhere.

SW: It will follow you into the dark.

Death Cab For Cutie – “I Will Follow You Into The Dark”

CR: The ballad to end them all.

SW: You and me have everything to see.