Corey Rutchland loves you, the scene, and his acoustic guitar. Hope you all love him and this list.
-
Anberlin – “The Unwinding Cable Car”
CR: This was one of the first songs that got me “into” the acoustic guitar.
SW: Anberlin has the uncanny ability to rock your face off and make you cry with an acoustic ballad.
CR: True.
SW: That’s why I said it, Corey.
CR: “Cities” is my favorite Anberlin album, and “The Unwinding Cable Car” is easily one of my favorite Anberlin songs.
SW: I agree about both of those things. Let’s take this car to the streets.
-
Story Of The Year – “Sidewalks”
CR: Oooh.
SW: Screamo bands sometimes have the uncanny ability to tug your heartstrings the most with a somber ballad.
CR: True.
SW: That’s why I said it, Corey.
CR: “Sidewalks” will always remind me of my childhood.
SW: Because you were breast-feeding when it came out?
CR: AT NINE YEARS OLD?
SW: Everyone’s different.
CR: (puts face in hands)
SW: (sings) SIDEWALKS!
-
Dashboard Confessional – “The Best Deceptions”
CR: I listened to a lot of Dashboard Confessional when I was learning how to play guitar.
SW: Further seemed forever ago.
CR: Chris Carrabba helped me realize long ago that singing and sounding sad could sound so fucking good.
SW: Well said. I heard that you were feeling sorry before, but you don’t have to anymore.
CR: That was the best deception.
SW: (proud smile)
-
The Used – “On My Own”
CR: I did that joke on my own, Scott.
SW: YES YOU DID, LITTLE MAN.
CR: Bert sounded big on this ballad.
SW: Incredible debut album. Incredible diverse record. I love the strings on this song and I love its lyrics.
CR: When I first heard this song, I knew that I had to learn how to play it.
SW: When I first heard this song, I had to slow it down (slow it down).
CR: Knowing nothing is better than knowing it all.
SW: (starts to cry feverishly on his own)
-
The Spill Canvas – “The Tide”
CR: Speaking of sad…
SW: Yeah. What the fuck. This track tugs at ANYONE’S inner child.
CR: Tugs at all three of them, amirite?
SW: (pauses for three seconds) Yes.
CR: These lyrics really spoke to me and still do.
SW: The kind that people would throw in their AIM bios.
CR: What’s AIM? I use hotmail.
SW: (pauses) I love this song and band. Speaking of a band that I love…
-
Jimmy Eat World – “Hear You Me”
CR: May angels lead you in.
SW: Perfect.
-
Green Day – “Wake Me Up When September Ends”
CR: I don’t typically listen to Green Day for its acoustic tracks, but this song deserves to be here.
SW: Yup. I agree. And it’s quite powerful. As someone who lost his dad, it truly resonated and resonates. Sometimes acoustic songs are synonymous with sad songs.
CR: Well said.
SW: Thank you. Every word of this track is deliberate and tear-jerking.
CR: I didn’t want it to end.
SW: The innocent can never last.
-
City and Colour – “Hello, I’m In Delaware”
CR: This beautiful composition will last forever in my eyes. It’s honestly what I crave from acoustic music, being so equally haunting and majestic.
SW: And it kind of references Wayne’s World.
CR: I didn’t even think about that.
SW: Because you were breast-feeding when it came out?
CR: ACTUALLY, that movie came out BEFORE I was born.
SW: Fuck.
CR: (ignores him) Dallas Green is the songbird of my generation.
SW: His falsetto is rivaled by few… And my wife LOVES him. Like she’d leave me for him. It’s bullshit.
CR: Fuck.
-
Plain White T’s – “Hey There Delilah”
SW: Yup. I feel that this MONSTER ballad could’ve come out at any time and would’ve still been huge.
CR: I swear it’s true.
SW: It is!
CR: This song will forever stand the test of time. It’s that strong.
SW: It is! Moms love it. Grandmas love it. Kids love it. Delilah? Not so sure.
CR: I’ve heard this song everywhere: Planes, trains, cars… Everywhere.
SW: It will follow you into the dark.
-
Death Cab For Cutie – “I Will Follow You Into The Dark”
CR: The ballad to end them all.
SW: You and me have everything to see.