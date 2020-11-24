Words From a Waldman: The Starting Line’s Discography Ranked ft. Will Stevenson

Surprise, surprise: Artist manager Will Stevenson loves The Starting Line more than I but I’m also a fan. Read why below.

4. The Early Years (2012)

SW: Thanks for doing this, Will. You’re the best.

WS: No problem, Scott. It feels like we scheduled this piece forever and a day ago.

SW: Was it over the drama summer?

WS: Alright, I’m leaving now.

SW: But you didn’t say goodbye. (pauses) Get it? (pauses) Like the lyric to the song? (pauses) Please don’t leave me without saying goodbye. (pauses) Get it?

WS: Almost there, going nowhere.

3. Direction (2007)

SW: Do you need any directions?

WS: WOW. That was a nice lead-in.

SW: Thanks, dude. I guess I do have something left to give.

WS: TSL certainly gave a lot with its last major release.

SW: I could be wrong, but you’re right.

WS: Woah. Mind blown. Before you said that, I felt like I was on a fucking island.

SW: I just have a way with words, bro. A. Way. With. Words. For the record: this album STILL (as the kids say) slaps.

WS: It’s what you want if you love TSL!

SW: It’s what I want!

2. Say It Like You Mean It (2002)

WS: I want to listen to this album every day. It’s my favorite straight-up pop-punk album.

SW: I don’t believe you. Can you please say that like you meant that?

WS: Given the chance, I’m going to get up and go again.

SW: But you didn’t say goodbye. (pauses) Get it? (pauses) Like the lyric to the song? (pauses) Please don’t leave me without saying goodbye. (pauses) Get it?

WS: (shakes head )

SW: Sorry. This ride has been a trip.

WS: Sounds like you have some decisions, decisions to make?

SW: Well I’m glad that MY favorite TSL record is number one here.

1. Based On A True Story (2005)

WS: Surprise, surprise: Making this list was quite difficult but we mutually agreed that this record best encapsulated The Starting Line. It was honestly like choosing your favorite child.

SW: Put that in your autography, Mr. Stevenson.