Words From a Waldman: The Starting Line’s Discography Ranked ft. Will Stevenson

4. The Early Years (2012)
SW: Thanks for doing this, Will. You’re the best.
WS: No problem, Scott. It feels like we scheduled this piece forever and a day ago.
SW: Was it over the drama summer?
WS: Alright, I’m leaving now.
SW: But you didn’t say goodbye. (pauses) Get it? (pauses) Like the lyric to the song? (pauses) Please don’t leave me without saying goodbye. (pauses) Get it?
WS: Almost there, going nowhere.
3. Direction (2007)
SW: Do you need any directions?
WS: WOW. That was a nice lead-in.
SW: Thanks, dude. I guess I do have something left to give.
WS: TSL certainly gave a lot with its last major release.
SW: I could be wrong, but you’re right.
WS: Woah. Mind blown. Before you said that, I felt like I was on a fucking island.
SW: I just have a way with words, bro. A. Way. With. Words. For the record: this album STILL (as the kids say) slaps.
WS: It’s what you want if you love TSL!
SW: It’s what I want!
2. Say It Like You Mean It (2002)
WS: I want to listen to this album every day. It’s my favorite straight-up pop-punk album.
SW: I don’t believe you. Can you please say that like you meant that?
WS: Given the chance, I’m going to get up and go again.
SW: But you didn’t say goodbye. (pauses) Get it? (pauses) Like the lyric to the song? (pauses) Please don’t leave me without saying goodbye. (pauses) Get it?
WS: (shakes head )
SW: Sorry. This ride has been a trip.
WS: Sounds like you have some decisions, decisions to make?
SW: Well I’m glad that MY favorite TSL record is number one here.
1. Based On A True Story (2005)
WS: Surprise, surprise: Making this list was quite difficult but we mutually agreed that this record best encapsulated The Starting Line. It was honestly like choosing your favorite child.
SW: Put that in your autography, Mr. Stevenson.