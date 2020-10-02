Wallows break a sweat doing “Virtual Aerobics” in new single + video

Last month, Wallows announced their Remote EP and released the EP’s first single, “Nobody Gets Me (Like You).” The announcement followed the release of their standalone single, “OK,” back in April.

Today, Wallows are back with the second single from Remote, “Virtual Aerobics.” The single is was produced by John DeBold, Sachi Diserafino, and Wallows themselves, and is accompanied with a lyric video directed and edited by Nikoli Partiyeli and choreographed by Emilia Richeson-Valiente of Pony Sweat. The result is a noncompetitive dance aerobics practice that celebrates anti-perfectionism and the liberation of all bodies.

Watch the new video from Wallows below.

Remote, the new quarantine-made EP from Wallows, is due out on October 23rd and can be pre-ordered here — including the vinyl version pressed on pink vinyl and featuring the ‘Remote’ logo etched on the b-side) — or pre-saved here.

All songs on Remote were produced by Sachi DiSerafino, John DeBold, and Wallows, except for “Nobody Gets Me (Like You)” which was produced by Ariel Rechtshaid (Vampire Weekend, Haim, Adele).

Last week Wallows asked fans “Are You Registered Yet?” to encourage fans to get ready to vote on National Voter Registration Day in partnership with HeadCount, a non-partisan organization that promotes participation in democracy through music, culture, and digital media. For one day only, the band gave away a download of “Bad Remake” – the last never-before-heard track from the Nothing Happens album sessions – if you checked your voter status, registered or pledged to vote.

Artwork:

Track-listing: