Wallows let’s fans know its “OK”

Despite all of the uncertainty going on, Wallows lets fans know that everything will be okay, by releasing their first single of the year “OK” in mid-March.

This single is following their acclaimed debut album “Nothing Happens.”

Wallows says “’ OK’ is a song about insecurities in a relationship; having a hard time accepting something that feels ‘too good to be true,’ but overall learning to embrace it and accept the love you’re receiving and focusing on returning it. Now, given the state of the world and the health crisis we happen to be in at the time of the song’s release, we feel like the main line/hook of the song, ‘Can we get up and try to feel okay again?’ sort of takes on a new meaning/purpose. The thought that no matter where we are or how alone and lost we feel right now, we can get up again and try to feel OK. We’re in it together.”

The next musical phase of Wallows “sounds different but right,” says the band. It’s a natural evolution of who they’ve grown to be since recording their acclaimed debut album Nothing Happens in 2018, and an exploration of bringing more pop into their sound. They’re eager to introduce fresh material to their fans, record more music and take creative risks.

Wallows is sure to steal the hearts of alternative/indie-pop fans.

“OK” can be listened to on all streaming services.