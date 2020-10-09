Tatiana DeMaria releases music that is featured on American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rule

British singer, songwriter, and producer, Tatiana DeMaria has released new music that is American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rule (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) which is out now.

The soundtrack contains 8 of Tatiana’s songs which including originals and classic covers.

Tatiana says, “The film’s director Mike Elliot gave me side eye in a meeting at Universal whilst banging about needing a band for the prom scene till I said ‘why don’t I just do it?’ And he flipped and said ‘F***! I’ve been hinting at that for the last half hour, yes!! I didn’t know if you’d be open to it or want to!!.’ I did want to, was an awesome team, great hang and I loved making the music. The breadth and range that the movie required, allowed me to bring in my production and writing styles anywhere from rock tracks like “American Girl” and “I Don’t Want To Love You”, to hip hop / Trap on ‘badasfvck’ and everything in between.”

The movie is currently streaming on Netflix. Not only is her music featured in the film, Tatiana has a role in the film as well as performing Tom Petty’s “American Girl.

Tatiana debuted her solo material on the 2018 Vans Warped Tour, followed by her first solo soldout show at the Whisky A Go Go in California,

She has also performed and produced the global 7UP theme song, Pepsi commercials, soundtrack for Universal’s Blue Crush 2, Image Cosmetics ads, and placements in The Real World, Pretty Little Liars, and The Hills.

Currently, Tatiana is recording and producing her debut EP and album which are both due in 2021. She is also writing for and working with other DJ’s and artists that range from EDM to rock and hip-hop.