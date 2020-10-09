Francisco Martin releases debut single “Swollen”

The multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, and producer, Francisco Martin has released his debut single “Swollen.”

Like many artists, Martin’s love for music sparked at a young age. He grew up in a music-loving household where he was exposed to his father’s favorite rock bands, his mother’s favorite singer-songwriters, and the soul music his older brother listened to.

He began playing the drums and singing at age nine and then picked up guitar and piano in his high school years, which eventually led him to the path of producing music.

Martin’s sound is derived from some of his favorite artists, such as James Bay, John Mayer, Maggie Rogers, and Ed Sheeran.

With this release and future releases, Francisco Martin hopes his music will connect with those who share the idea of embracing the beauty of vulnerability and self-expression.