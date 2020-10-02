Goo Goo Dolls release new holiday single, “This Is Christmas”

Multi-platinum, four-time Grammy-nominated alt/rock band Goo Goo Dolls have released a new single today, titled “This Is Christmas.” It is the debut single from their upcoming holiday album, It’s Christmas All Over, which is due out October 30th via Warner Records.

“This Is Christmas” is the first of two original songs set to appear on It’s Christmas All Over, and is a timeless ballad that encapsulates the warmth and spirit of traditional, classic holiday music.

Listen to the single below.

Pre-orders for It’s Christmas All Over are available starting today, as well as exclusive merch offers, including a red vinyl LP featuring the bonus song, “I’ve Got Your Love to Keep Me Warm,” a Goo Goo Dolls Crosley record player, and additional limited edition items perfect for the holidays. Head here for more information.

The album was recorded during lockdown this year, and was produced by Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik, alongside frequent collaborators Brad Fernquist and Jimmy McGorman.

“This album we dedicate to everyone, everywhere who still believes in hope,” says Rzeznik. “God knows we need a lot of hope this year. From the deepest part of our hearts, happy holidays from all of us to all of you.”

Artwork:

Track-listing: