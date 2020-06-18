PREMIERE: Keegan Calmes releases new single “Broken Heart”

American Singer/Songwriter Keegan Calmes got his start as the front-man for Vinyl Theatre (Fueled By Ramen). After 16 National tours and 3 studio albums he took an indefinite hiatus, relocating from Milwaukee, WI to Austin, TX. Raised on and playing homage to his favorite artists (i.e. John Mayer, The Killers, & Two Door Cinema Club) Keegan has spent this time redefining his sound and is back as a solo artist.

“This song is a culmination of a year of soul searching; Trying to pinpoint who I am and what is most important to me intrinsically. This is that ‘aha’ moment for me in trying to both define my sound and work through past emotions. It’s a song about loving someone after your love as ‘one’ has expired. And in that lingering love, you decide to always wish them the best. And when you see them again, to smile with love although your love together will never be again.” – Keegan Calmes

‘Broken Heart’ was co-written by Steven Pitzl, Timothy Wolf, & Keegan Calmes, and produced by Four Giants.

