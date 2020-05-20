Remo Drive release new song, “Ode to Joy 2”

Just last month, Remo Drive announced their new album, A Portrait of An Ugly Man, and released a brand new single, “Star Worship.” While the album is due out on June 26th via Epitaph Records, the band have released a second single already titled, “Ode to Joy 2.”

The single was written over the span of a few years, as Remo Drive vocalist Erik Paulson explains, “The lyrics were inspired by the excess I perceived around me as I transitioned from being a college student into touring full time. Most people who’ve done either can confirm that many social interactions are built around having a drink or smoking weed. Once the honeymoon period of exploration was over for me, I became frustrated with the omnipresence of drugs and alcohol and wanted to write about it… Oh what fun it is laughing at nothing, by this age we all have it down.. When I wrote the final version of the lyrics, I tried to connect with how I think when I’m drunk. I always feel as though I’m loving and hating every second of it. This song captures that same ambivalence.”

“Ode to Joy 2” comes accompanied with a music video that was created in the early days of quarantine. Check out the video for yourself below.

