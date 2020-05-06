New Alahna Ly Dances The Night Away In “Helluva Night” Video

Introducing Alahna Ly, a fast-rising influencer-turned-new singing sensation. Sparking buzz in major markets like Texas and California. Today the new artist delivers her debut visual in the catchy new tune, titled, “Helluva Night”.

A dancer/model/singer from Miami-by-way-of-Detroit. Alahna delivers an incredible vocal performance on the new video about living the best night of her life. Filled with dancing with friends, falling in love and more, Alahna Ly gives fans a first impression that will resonate into superstardom.

At 14, Alahna caught the world’s attention with her early cover songs and novice singles, “Summertime” and “Bailando” which accumulated over several million streams. Establishing a following on Instagram, her message in the music spreads nothing but positive vibes. Ly’s new music has transferred into her social media with huge Instagram numbers.

The new single follows Alahna’s previous singles, “Talk About” and “Hot,” featuring Campaign Vier. In 2020, the rising star is currently working on a debut project scheduled for a later date. To-date, “Helluva Night” has achieved over 100,000 views on YouTube.

“Helluva Night” is streaming now everywhere on her own imprint.

Watch it below.