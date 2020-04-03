Super American release “How Big Is Your Brain?”

Super American is here to distract us from the horrors of our current reality with a Benjamin Lieber directed music video for their brand new single, “How Big Is Your Brain?” The track showcases the duo at their strongest — driving full-force into their sun-kissed brand of 90s inspired pop-rock with what is probably one of the most memorable hooks we’ll get this decade.

The music video can be seen below and you can add the song to your playlists on the streaming service of your choice by clicking here. Be sure to (hopefully) catch them on tour with Hot Mulligan, Heart Attack Man, and Fredo Disco this Spring. Dates for that can also be found below.