Knuckle Puck returns with new single+album announcement

Chicago’s own Knuckle Puck announced that they will release their third full-length album, 20/20 via Rise Records sometime this year.

The record was produced by Seth Henderson (State Champs, Real Friends) and mixed by Vince Ratti (The Wonder Years, Title Fight, The Menzingers).

Along with the record announcement, the band released a new single, “RSVP” and a pre-order package which includes a 300-page zine and the record, this item has already sold out in the United States and in the UK.

Guitarist/Vocalist Nick Casasanto comments “This is one of the first songs I wrote in my apartment after moving to L.A.,” says Casasanto. “So much had happened in my personal life after the release of [2017’s] Shapeshifter that I felt like life was moving and changing faster than I could cope.”

Casasanto further explains, “I felt separated from everything and everyone living on the other side of the country, but it was strangely refreshing. In a way, it felt like I had escaped a lot of my problems. So when people would ask, ‘When are you coming back to Chicago?’ it was difficult to give them an honest answer.”

20/20 has been called a companion to the band’s 2015 release, Copacetic, filtering the same youthful, wide-eyed approach of their early material through the sonic evolutions they’ve explored since. All at once, 20/20is both a look back and a step forward — and most importantly, it’s an album that, at its core, urges listeners to live in the here and now.

“Not every song has to be an existential journey,” Casasanto says. “We went into this album wanting to make people feel good about who they are and not upset about who they aren’t. There’s so much to be angry about right now, and rather than contribute to it, we wanted to give people a reason to feel good. I want people to want to listen to this record.”