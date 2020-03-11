Inspired by the greats like Aretha Franklin, James Fauntleroy, Beyonce and Travis Garland, Bridgeport, Connecticut based singing sensation Tatiana Scott continues to ascend to the forefront of 2020’s R&B sound with the release of her new video, “IDCU (I Don’t Choose U)”. Produced by Tatiana & Company, watch it below, the new ballad displays the incredible talent Scott processes as a vocalist.

Shot in New York by Pratt Hanna, all the cast members in the video are real actors and former classmates of Tatiana’s. The storyline is broken down into two parts, think Boomerang meets Love & Hip Hop, minus the fighting. The video accompanies the soulful, heartfelt moment of clarity. IDCU (I Don’t Choose U) is a song about the moment you realize your worth and choose yourself over everything else.

A defining moment in Scott’s elevating career, “IDCU” is her best work yet and sets up a promising new album, slated for a Spring-2020 release. On her sound, she says, “I just want my music to speak to the hearts of those who listen to it, I want them to be ok with their vulnerability no matter what they may be feeling at the time.”

Watch “IDCU (I Don’t Choose U)” now, then follow Tatiana Scott’s journey on Instagram.