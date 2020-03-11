Deradoorian sign to ANTI-; announce new album + drop “Saturnine Night”

Visionary art-pop musician Angel Deradoorian has announced her signing to ANTI- Records, and announced her first album with the label. The new album, Find the Sun, will be released on May 22nd and can be pre-ordered here.

The album was inspired by the freedom of Can and the singing style of Damo Suzuki, as well as bringing in influence of Indian spirituality on jazz masters like Pharoah Sanders and Sun Ra. Through it all, Deradoorian is able to put together a rock record that is transformative and eclectic — one you won’t want to miss.

“Overall, a lot of these songs are about trying to reach yourself – how to be your most brilliant self,” Deradoorian says. “…because we come from a culture that doesn’t actually support this. We are so deeply programmed to obey societal boundaries that we don’t even know the power we contain within.”

To celebrate the signing and album announcement, Deradoorian has shared a new single called “Saturnine Night,” which you can find below.

This upcoming May, Deradoorian will join Stereolab on their highly anticipated North American reunion tour dates. All upcoming shows are listed below.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Red Den Corsican Shores Saturnine Night Monk’s Robes The Illuminator Waterlily It Was Me Devil’s Market Mask of Yesterday Sun

Tour dates:

5/2 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade #

5/4 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle #

5/5 – New York, NY – Terminal 5 #

5/7 – Portland, ME – State Theater #

5/8 – Kingston, NY – BSP Kingston #

5/9 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Small’s Theater #

5/10 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theater #

5/11 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre #

5/13 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater #

5/15 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s #

5/16 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s #

5/17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern #

5/18 – Big Sur, CA – Henry Miller Library #

5/19 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield #

5/21 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory #

# – with Stereolab