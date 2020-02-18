The National announce North American headlining tour

The National have just announced their North American tour dates for their already extensive 2020 world tour.

The National will kick off at Shelburne, Vermont’s The Green at Shelburne Museum on July 15th, and will wrap up on August 1st in Cooperstown, New York. The tour will include openers Lucy Dacus, Julia Jacklin and Sharon Van Etten.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 21st, at 10:00am local time, except Shelburne, VT, at 11:00am ET. For more information, visit www.americanmary.com.

Tour Dates:

03/17 – Tokyo, JP – Zepp DiverCity*

03/18 – Tokyo, JP – Zepp DiverCity*

03/21 – Perth, AU – Freemantle Arts Centre*

03/22 – Perth, AU – Freemantle Arts Centre*

03/24 – Sydney, AU – ICC*

03/25 – Sydney, AU – ICC*

03/27 – Brisbane, AU – Fortitude Music Hall*

03/28 – Brisbane, AU – Fortitude Music Hall*

03/30 – Melbourne, AU – Palais Theatre*

03/31 – Melbourne, AU – Palais Theatre*

04/01 – Melbourne, AU – Palais Theatre*

04/03 – Auckland, NZ – ASB Aotea Centre*

04/04 – Auckland, NZ – ASB Aotea Centre*

07/15 – Shelburne, VT – The Green at Shelburne Museum~

07/17 – Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Bluesfest

07/20 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Festival Field ~

07/21 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre ~

07/23 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton Convention Centre ~

07/25 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheatre ~

07/26 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden ~

07/29 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap Center for Performing Arts +

07/30 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl %

07/31 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest +

08/01 Cooperstown, NY – Brewery Ommegang +

* w/ Phoebe Bridgers

~ with Lucy Dacus

+ with Julia Jacklin