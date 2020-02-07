Just a few days ago, Boston Manor announced that their new album, Glue, would be released on May 1st via Pure Noise Records. Today, after much anticipation, the band have released the album’s lead single, “Everything Is Ordinary.”

The single speaks on the desensitization everyone has to large problems that exist in our surroundings every day. “We’ve seen literally everything so nothing really strikes us as worrying or scary any more and, essentially, everything is ordinary to us,” Boston Manor vocalist Henry Cox says, “I was mostly thinking about the environmental crisis when we wrote this but it does apply to a lot of things that are happening right now.”

Glue can be pre-ordered here, and you can listen to “Everything Is Ordinary” below.

“Everything Is Ordinary” successfully sets the tone for an album that’s all about questioning the state of the world around us. Inevitably, in a critical examination of modern constructs, it comes from a dark place, but one that had fueled Boston Manor to put together a body of work in Glue that elevate their craft even farther than before.

“It’s a lot more abrasive and a weirder record,” says Cox when musing on the sounds comprising Glue. “It’s just new territory for us. The whole point was to throw away any preconceived notions of what the band is and push ourselves out of our comfort zone.”

Like its predecessor, Welcome To The Neighbourhood, Glue was recorded at The Barber Shop studios in New Jersey with production coming from Mike Sapone. Check out the album artwork and details below.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Everything Is Ordinary 1’s & 0’s Plasticine Dreams Terrible Love On A High Ledge Only1 You, Me & The Class War Playing God Brand New Kids Ratking Stuck In The Mud Liquid Monolith

Tour Dates:

04/30: Southampton, UK – Engine Rooms

05/02: Bristol, UK – SWX

05/03: Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms

05/04: Glasgow, UK – The Garage

05/05: Manchester, UK – Academy 2

05/07: London, UK – Electric Brixton

05/08: Birmingham, UK – Institute 2

05/09: Leeds – Stylus