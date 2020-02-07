Post Animal share new song/music video, “How Do You Feel”

Chicago, Illinois’ Post Animal will be releasing their new album, Forward Motion Godyssey, next week via Polyvinyl, and now the band have just released one more single before it’s release.

The new single is called “How Do You Feel,” and showcases the band’s ability to craft a slow burning track that blends synth-pop with prog. The release from Post Animal comes paired with a Pooneh Ghana-directed music video, which the band says, “explores the confusion and eventual acceptance of complicated emotions.” Ghana herself says the video “presents a story of having a dream, and the ups and downs of chasing it, but never giving up on it. It touches on the ideas of sheer ambition, self reflection, nostalgia, growing older, and how one may decide to approach their life in result of all this. It’s an epic internal journey—a godyssey, even!—for our main character, who wouldn’t and couldn’t do anything else with her life, even if it is a struggle, at times.”

Check out the new song/video from Post Animal below.

Post Animal will be kicking off a massive FMG tour, starting next week with Cage the Elephant in the UK/Euro in just a few weeks, and a U.S. headlining run shortly thereafter.

Check out all of the upcoming tour dates below, and head here for tickets.

Tour Dates:

02/16 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds %

02/17 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow %

02/18 – Newcastle, UK @ Cluny 2

02/19 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse %

02/20 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy %

02/21 – London, UK @ The Shacklewell Arms

02/22 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace %

02/24 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix Bar

02/25 – Paris, France @ Supersonic

02/26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

02/27 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

02/28 – Berlin, Germany @ Maze

03/10 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

03/11 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

03/12 – Boston, MA @ Once Ballroom

03/13 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Putnam Place

03/14 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/17 – Washington, DC @ DC9

03/18 – Durham, NC @ Motorco

03/19 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

03/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory

03/21 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

03/24 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

03/25 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs

03/26 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

03/27 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

03/28 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Echoes Festival

04/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

04/03 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

04/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

04/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

04/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

04/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

04/11 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

04/14 – Bozeman, MT @ The Rialto

04/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

04/16 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

04/17 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

04/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

04/23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04/24 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon