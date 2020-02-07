Post Animal share new song/music video, “How Do You Feel”

Chicago, Illinois’ Post Animal will be releasing their new album, Forward Motion Godyssey, next week via Polyvinyl, and now the band have just released one more single before it’s release.
The new single is called “How Do You Feel,” and showcases the band’s ability to craft a slow burning track that blends synth-pop with prog. The release from Post Animal comes paired with a Pooneh Ghana-directed music video, which the band says, “explores the confusion and eventual acceptance of complicated emotions.” Ghana herself says the video “presents a story of having a dream, and the ups and downs of chasing it, but never giving up on it. It touches on the ideas of sheer ambition, self reflection, nostalgia, growing older, and how one may decide to approach their life in result of all this. It’s an epic internal journey—a godyssey, even!—for our main character, who wouldn’t and couldn’t do anything else with her life, even if it is a struggle, at times.”
Check out the new song/video from Post Animal below.
Post Animal will be kicking off a massive FMG tour, starting next week with Cage the Elephant in the UK/Euro in just a few weeks, and a U.S. headlining run shortly thereafter.
Check out all of the upcoming tour dates below, and head here for tickets.
Tour Dates:
02/16 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds %
02/17 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow %
02/18 – Newcastle, UK @ Cluny 2
02/19 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse %
02/20 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy %
02/21 – London, UK @ The Shacklewell Arms
02/22 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace %
02/24 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix Bar
02/25 – Paris, France @ Supersonic
02/26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
02/27 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow
02/28 – Berlin, Germany @ Maze
03/10 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
03/11 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
03/12 – Boston, MA @ Once Ballroom
03/13 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Putnam Place
03/14 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
03/17 – Washington, DC @ DC9
03/18 – Durham, NC @ Motorco
03/19 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
03/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory
03/21 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
03/24 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
03/25 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs