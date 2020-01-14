The Darkness announce North American headlining tour

The Darkness have just announced their plans to return to North America with a massive headlining tour in support of Easter is Canceled.

Easter Is Canceled is the latest album from the multi-platinum UK rock band (released in October 2019 via Cooking Vinyl), marking the first ever concept record from The Darkness.

Fo the tour, The Darkness will play Easter Is Cancelled in full, followed by a set of their greatest hits and fan favorites. The tour kicks off on April 13th in Edmonton, Alberta at Union Hall and wraps up on May 23rd in Chicago at Park West. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 17th at 10am local times HERE.

Tour Dates:

4/13 Edmonton, AB @Union Hall

4/14 Calgary, AB @The Palace Theater

4/15 Vancouver, BC @Vogue Theatre

4/17 Portland, OR @Wonder Ballroom

4/18 Seattle, WA @Showbox

4/21 San Francisco, CA @Regency Ballroom

4/22 Los Angeles, CA @The Novo

4/24 San Diego, CA @The Observatory – North Park

4/25 Tempe, AZ @Marquee Theatre

4/28 Houston, TX @The Studio at Warehouse Live

4/29 Dallas, TX @Granada Theater

5/1 Concord, SC @Epicenter Festival*

5/2 Atlanta, GA @Shaky Knees Festival*

5/3 Birmingham, AL @Saturn

5/5 Nashville, TN @Cannery Ballroom

5/6 New Orleans, LA @Republic NOLA

5/8 Fort Lauderdale, FL @Culture Room

5/9 Daytona Beach, FL @Welcome To Rockville*

5/11 Boston, MA @Royale

5/12 Philadelphia, PA @Union Transfer

5/13 New York, NY @Webster Hall

5/15 Pittsburgh, PA @Rex Theater

5/16 Columbus, OH @Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival*

5/17 Detroit, MI @Majestic Theater

5/19 Minneapolis, MN @Skyway Theatre

5/20 Kansas City, MO @Truman

5/22 St. Louis, MO @The Ready Room

5/23 Chicago, IL @Park West