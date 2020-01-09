Evanescence drop captivating new video for their cover of ‘The Chain’

Evanescence are back with a brand new music video – and we can’t get enough!

Dropped earlier today, the band shared an end-of-the-world inspired music video for their cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain.” The track, which was released back in November, was the band’s first piece of new material in almost eight years. But fear not, the band is currently in the studio working on original music (per a press release.)

“The lyrics make me feel the power of standing together against great forces trying to pull us apart, perhaps even from the inside. I really wanted to drive that home in our version,” the band’s lead singer, Amy Lee, shared of the song.

Additionally, the director of the music video, P.R. Brown shared, “The goal of the video is to show the bond of this band as they deliver a powerful take on a classic song. The tie in with Gears 5 presented an opportunity to combine the game world together with the band performance in a post-apocalyptic setting. The band emerges from the ashes to come together. We wanted to bring these worlds together and feel both the force of the band and the game.”

You can listen to Evanescence’s brand new track “The Chain” below!

“The Chain” is now available to stream and purchase on all major streaming services. You can preorder your copy of it here!

In addition to dropping the new track, the band are set to go on a whole slew of tour dates to kick off the new year. Tickets for every tour date listed below are currently available and you can get your tickets for any of those dates here!

You can check out all the stops of Evanescence’s upcoming tour below!

Evanescence 2020 Tour Dates:

3/29 – Tokyo, Japan @ Download Festival

4/4 – Brussels, Belgium @ Palais 12 *

4/5 – Paris, France @ Accor Hotel Arena *

4/7 – London, U.K. @ The O2 *

4/9 – Berlin, Germany @ Velodrome *

4/11 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle *

4/12 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion *

4/14 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum *

4/15 – Munich, Germany @ Zenith *

4/17 – Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle *

4/18 – Leipzig, Germany @ Leipzig Arena *

4/20 – Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Hall *

4/21 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome *

4/22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome *

4/24 – Brussels, Belgium @ Palais 12 *

4/26 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal Main Hall *

4/28 – Glasgow, U.K. @ The SSE Hyrdo *

4/30 – Leeds, U.K. @ First Direct Arena *

5/1 – Birmingham, U.K. @ Arena Birmingham *

5/3 – Madrid, Spain @ Palacio Vistalegre

5/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

5/16 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival

* w/ Within Temptation