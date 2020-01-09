He Is We has signed with Ohio-based InVogue Records. Their brand new single “Amazing Grace” will be out Feb. 14th. The new single will mark their first new music released since 2018.

Washington-based He Is We is fronted by vocalist Rachel Taylor. HIW’s debut album My Forever, released in 2010, hit Billboard charts and accumulated over 100 million streams. In 2017, the follow up album was released and has already racked up nearly 50 million streams online.

Regardless of how far I’ve tried to run from this industry, the unconditional support has pulled me back in and reminded me of why it is I need music. I’m blown away that I’d given up on myself and the heartbeat of He Is We never gave up on me. The fan base kept air in my lungs and brought me back to life. I just want to hug every person who held me together when falling apart became so easy,” vocalist Rachel Tayler says.

“I’ve been a huge fan of He Is We for years so having the opportunity to release this new single, I couldn’t pass it up. I’m really excited to be working with Rachel on this new chapter of music she is creating,” label owner Nick Moore adds.

You can pre-save the new single, “Amazing Grace,” by going here.

Connect with He Is We:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter