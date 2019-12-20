The Front Bottoms releases new single, “Camouflage”

The Front Bottoms have just released their first taste of new music in over a year. The standalone single is called “Camouflage,” which was released with the Mark Jaworski-directed video today.

Explaining on the new song, Brian Sella and Matthew Uychich of The Front Bottoms explain, “ We spent a lot of the last year reflecting. There was a lot to think about, a lot to stress about, and a lot to be happy about. We feel lucky about it all, but it’s getting hard to separate real life and the music, or tell which parts even belong to us and which parts belong to you. That’s the best though. We retreated for a while, learned some stuff, then came back and learned some more. You definitely learn more when you’re around the people you love and the people you care about. We made new stuff, lots of art, all different kinds of stuff, some of which will hopefully never leave our heads. A meditation practice, breathing exercises… life is crazy. New song.”

The Front Bottoms is currently in the studio working on the follow-up to their 2017 album, Going Grey, which is expected to arrive next year via Fueled by Ramen.

Check out “Camouflage” below.