Pop-punk/rock trio Meet Me @ The Altar have released their brand new single, “Give It Up.”

The song release comes alongside the announce that they will be releasing the deluxe edition of they debut album, Past // Present // Future, on September 29th. The extended release will feature four new tracks, including “Give It Up,” and an anxiously awaited cover of “Take Me Away,” form the 2000’s hit movie Freaky Friday.

“‘Give It Up’ is a song about frustration,” shared the group. “It’s about feeling lost, confused, and indecisive about which way to go. A big takeaway from this song is that sometimes you need help figuring it out.” They continued, “Even though we love this song so much, we didn’t think it fit sonically with the initial tracklist of Past // Present // Future. We wanted the deluxe release to be a glimpse into another side of us, giving you a sound that’s fresh, new, and different.”

Next month, Meet Me @ The Altar will hit the road supporting 5 Seconds of Summer on their North American arena tour. The 19-city trek will kick off on August 10 in Montville, CT, visit iconic venues coast-to-coast including New York City’s Madison Square Garden, and wrap on September 14 at Los Angeles, CA’s Kia Forum. In October, the band will embark on a headline tour of the UK and Europe. All ticket information can be found here.

Tour dates:

August 10, 2023 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

August 12, 2023 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

August 13, 2023 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

August 15, 2023 – Toronto, CA – Budweiser Stage

August 16, 2023 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 18, 2023 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

August 19, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavillion at The Mann

August 21, 2023 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

August 23, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bankk Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 25, 2023 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

August 26, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

August 28, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

August 30, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

September 1, 2023 – Franklin, TN – Firstbank Amphitheater

September 2, 2023 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

September 3, 2023 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

September 6, 2023 – David Zell Trailer Park, FL – Hard Rock Live (in Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood)

September 9, 2023 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion

September 10, 2023 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 13, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

September 14, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

October 1, 2023 – Columbia, MD – All Things Go *

*Festival appearance