Kevin Patrick Sullivan — the highly prolific Los Angeles-based songwriter known as Field Medic — is gearing up to release his new album, light is gone 2, on September 1st via Run for Cover Records, and today has shared the second single, “iwantthis2last!.”

The single follows the previously released lead single “everything’s been going so well” and finds Field Medic leaning into his love of New Wave music, swinging effortlessly from a hazy, spoken verse into the kind of yearning chorus that Sullivan excels at.

On the new single, Sullivan explains, “‘iwantthis2last!’ is about feeling the weight of the monotony of the album cycle/tour cycle/promo cycle lifestyle while also appreciating how far you’ve come and not wanting to let that go. It’s about being afraid to take a break because you worry you’ll be forgotten, but beginning to get desperately burnt out.”

Listen to the new single below and pre-order light is gone 2 here.

light is gone 2 is something of a spiritual sequel to Field Medic‘s debut album, light is gone. The album’s more digitally-focused creation process was invigorating for Sullivan, harkening back to his early days of finding his footing with an inspiring new recording method. “I’ve always loved Trap music and New Wave music,” he explains. “I used to try and incorporate those with keyboards and beats back in my lofi days, but now I feel like I’ve finally figured those elements out.”

Artwork:

Track-listing:

they all seem so happy TSION you deserve attention everything’s been going so well without you i’d have nothing (& i might even be dead) the look on her face like a reoccurring dream mass market paperback iwantthis2last! empty arms

Tour dates:

9/12 – San Francisco, CA at The Independent *

9/15 – Vancouver, BC at Fox Cabaret *

9/17 – Seattle, WA at Neumos *

9/18 – Portland, OR at Aladdin Theater *

9/21 – Denver, CO at Marquis Theater *

9/23 – St. Paul, MN at Amsterdam Bar & Grill *

9/24 – Madison, WI at High Noon Saloon *

9/25 – Chicago, IL at Lincoln Hall *

9/27 – Hamtramck, MI at The Sanctuary *

9/28 – Lakewood, OH at Mahall’s *

9/29 – Pittsburgh, PA at Bottlerocket *

9/30 – Philadelphia, PA at First Unitarian Church *

10/2 – New York, NY at Bowery Ballroom *

10/3 – Cambridge, MA at The Sinclair *

10/5 – Washington, DC at The Atlantis *

10/6 – Durham, NC at Motorco Music Hall *

10/7 – Atlanta, GA at The Masquerade *

10/9 – Austin, TX at Parish *

10/10 – Fort Worth, TX at Tulips *

10/12 – Phoenix, AZ at Rebel Lounge

10/13 – San Diego, CA at Quartyard

10/19 – Los Angeles, CA at Teragram Ballroom *

w/ Olivia Barton