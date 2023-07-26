Today, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter/producer James Blake has shared his new single, “Loading.” It’s the second single released from his highly-anticipated sixth studio album, Playing Robots Into Heaven, which will be released on September 8th via Republic Records.

Highlighting the intricacies and nuances of James’ signature style, “Loading” represents yet another artistic leap forward with its immersive production and irresistible refrain.

Listen to the new single below.

Blake recently set the stage for Playing Robots Into Heaven with single “Big Hammer”, (which samples The Ragga Twins), and the accompanying music video directed by Oscar Hudson (Radiohead, Bonobo).

Playing Robots Into Heaven follows the critically acclaimed Friends That Break Your Heart – Blakes’ highest charting album in the UK to date – and will see James once again return to the electronic roots of his Hessle, Hemlock and R&S records days. It will also nod to his latest creation, the CMYK event series with Ronda INTL which kicked off in LA last March and arrived in London earlier this month. All the CMYK events over the past year have sold out within minutes and have featured appearances from special guests including The Ragga Twins, Steve Lacy, Channel Tres, HAii and more.

To mark the release of Playing Robots Into Heaven, James will be embarking on a headline international tour, with dates in the UK, Europe and North America. Kicking off at the Fabrique in Milan on September 18th it will see James travel to his home town in London for an Alexandra Palace show on September 28th, before wrapping up in Los Angeles on October 19th. See below for full list of dates.

Tickets are available to purchase now here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Asking To Break Loading Tell Me Fall Back He’s Been Wonderful Big Hammer I Want You To Know Night Sky Fire The Editor If You Can Hear Me Playing Robots Into Heaven

Tour dates: