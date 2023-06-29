The Smashing Pumpkins shared the official music video for ‘Spellbinding,’ taken from their critically acclaimed trilogy albumATUM. Directed by Kevin Kerslake, who previously directed videos for the band (Cherub Rock and I Am One), worked closely with Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, James Iha and Jeff Schroeder to create digital avatars of themselves, existing within an other-worldly fictional universe that is ATUM, created by front man and founder Billy Corgan.

“We adopted a virtual production model for the Spellbinding video, creating it entirely in the gaming engine; unreal, with digital avatars moving through fantastical worlds that play a key role in the ATUM storyline. Billy and I share an interest in the fusion of old-world elements with state of the art technology, and all the stars aligned on this video to break new ground.” – Kerslake, Director

This spring, The Smashing Pumpkins released their latest album, ATUM. The sequel to 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/Machine of God, ATUM features 33-tracks in 3 acts and was written and produced by Corgan over the past 4 years. Listen to ATUM HERE.

In other news, Corgan’s popular podcast series Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan continues to quench the thirst of dedicated Pumpkins fans all over the world, offering listeners the chance to hear never-before-heard ATUM insight, as-well as diving into various aspects of the band’s illustrious history. Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and available on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard. To learn more, click HERE.