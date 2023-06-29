The Smashing Pumpkins shared the official music video for ‘Spellbinding,’ taken from their critically acclaimed trilogy albumATUMDirected by Kevin Kerslake, who previously directed videos for the band (Cherub Rock and I Am One), worked closely with Billy Corgan, Jimmy ChamberlinJames Iha and Jeff Schroeder to create digital avatars of themselves, existing within an other-worldly fictional universe that is ATUMcreated by front man and founder Billy Corgan.

 

 

“We adopted a virtual production model for the Spellbinding video, creating it entirely in the gaming engine; unreal, with digital avatars moving through fantastical worlds that play a key role in the ATUM storyline. Billy and I share an interest in the fusion of old-world elements with state of the art technology, and all the stars aligned on this video to break new ground.” – Kerslake, Director

This spring, The Smashing Pumpkins released their latest album, ATUM. The sequel to 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/Machine of GodATUM features 33-tracks in 3 acts and was written and produced by Corgan over the past 4 years. Listen to ATUM HERE.

In other news, Corgan’s popular podcast series Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan continues to quench the thirst of dedicated Pumpkins fans all over the world, offering listeners the chance to hear never-before-heard ATUM insight, as-well as diving into various aspects of the band’s illustrious history. Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and available on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard. To learn more, click HERE.

 

 

 

 