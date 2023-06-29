Vancouver recording artist hurt season has been on a roll over the last few years as he grows his buzzing popularity to become one of the biggest new stars in today’s music. After making a huge splash in 2022 with several breakthrough singles, he keeps the momentum going with the release of his latest single, properly titled “godsend,” which is accompanied with music video.

“godsend” is a compelling track built with impactful production and creative wordplay that was influenced by today’s trendy sound. The dark and passionate music video shows hurt season at his most vulnerable as he confesses his love to the video’s leading lady. The track and music video is easily the rising star’s best work to date.

“godsend” follows the artist’s latest releases “strip” and “hit.” The latest single leads to the release of the artist’s anticipated EP, opulence, which is set to release in mid-August. The new single is the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the emerging star to discover and hop on the bandwagon. hurt season is best known for his breakout hit “datreesh,” which has accumulated over 133k streams on Spotify. After streaming “godsend,” you may stay updated on everything hurt season on social media.

Watch “godsend” below and stream it here via independent imprint.