John O’Callaghan is a renowned trance DJ and recording artist, Tom Colontonio is a passionately dedicated musician, Sinead McCarthy is a phenomenally multi-talented singer, songwriter, and producer, and together, they’ve collaborated on the electrifying composition called “Reality.” The highly-anticipated single delivers an unparalleled trance experience on Subculture, a Sub-Label Of Black Hole Recordings.

Reality” is a sonic journey that pushes the genre to its edge, combining hard hitting melodies, evocative lyrics, and fast-pace beats together as one. While Callaghan and Colontonio provide the sounds, McCarthy’s vocals adds a captivating dimension to the track and makes it a must-hear. The collective’s new track sets up the three’s upcoming individual releases set to arrive the rest of 2023.

Stream it below.