Following the release of their new song ‘Farewell For Now’ on Friday, Grammy-Award winning rock band Greta Van Fleet have revealed a live performance video of the track, filmed at their Sacramento show on the Dreams in Gold Tour in March, 2023.
“On ‘Farewell For Now’ we express the sentiment of our longing to stay on stage and savour the magic created by the audience-music phenomena,” notes bassist Sam Kiszka.“But we must pack up and go to the next place to do it all over again; as always, we’ll be back soon.”
Greta Van Fleet are set to kick off their Starcatcher World Tour on July 24 in Nashville. The tour, produced by Live Nation, includes stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York, The Forum in Los Angeles as well as London’s OVO Wembley Arena and more; see below for a complete list of dates. The Starcatcher World Tour will include support from special guests Kaleo, Surf Curse, Black Honey and, in the UK and Ireland, Mt. Joy.
2. Waited All Your Life
3. The Falling Sky
4. Sacred The Thread
5. Runway Blues
6. The Indigo Streak
7. Frozen Light
8. The Archer
9. Meeting The Master
10. Farewell For Now
July 24—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena*
July 27—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena*
July 28—Houston, TX—Toyota Center*
July 31—Denver, CO—Ball Arena*
August 2—Salt Lake City, UT—Vivint Arena*
August 4—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena*
August 5—Portland, OR—Veterans Memorial Coliseum*
August 8—Oakland, CA—Oakland Arena*
August 10—Los Angeles, CA—The Kia Forum*
August 12—Las Vegas, NV—T-Mobile Arena*
September 3—St. Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center†
September 6—Chicago, IL—Allstate Arena†
September 8—Detroit, MI—Little Caesars Arena†
September 11—Washington DC—Capital One Arena†
September 12—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden†
September 15—Boston, MA—TD Garden†
September 16-17—Asbury Park, NJ—Sea Hear Now Festival 2023
September 19—Philadelphia, PA—Wells Fargo Center†
September 22—Indianapolis, IN—Gainbridge Fieldhouse†
September 23—Cleveland, OH—Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse†
November 6—Hamburg, Germany—Sporthalle^
November 8—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Ziggo Dome^
November 9—Paris, France—Accor Arena^
November 12—Brussels, Belgium—Forest National^
November 14—London, UK—OVO Arena Wembley^
November 16—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena^
November 19—Manchester, UK—AO Arena^
November 20—Glasgow, UK—OVO Hydro^
November 26—Copenhagen, Denmark—Forum+
November 28—Munich, Germany—Zenith+
November 30—Bologna, Italy—Unipol Arena+
December 3—Barcelona, Spain—Sant Jordi Club+
December 4—Madrid, Spain—WiZink Center+
December 6—Lisbon, Portugal—Campo Pequeno+
September 20, 2024—Mexico City, Mexico —Foro Sol~
September 27, 2024—Mexico City, Mexico —Foro Sol~
*with Kaleo
†with Surf Curse
^with Mt. Joy
+with Black Honey
~as part of Metallica: M72 World Tour