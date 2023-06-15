Following the release of their new song ‘Farewell For Now’ on Friday, Grammy-Award winning rock band Greta Van Fleet have revealed a live performance video of the track, filmed at their Sacramento show on the Dreams in Gold Tour in March, 2023.

“On ‘Farewell For Now’ we express the sentiment of our longing to stay on stage and savour the magic created by the audience-music phenomena,” notes bassist Sam Kiszka.“But we must pack up and go to the next place to do it all over again; as always, we’ll be back soon.”

‘Farewell For Now’ is the latest track to be unveiled from the band’s highly anticipated forthcoming third studio album Starcatcher, out July 21st on Lava/Republic/EMI Records. Greta Van Fleet are set to kick off their Starcatcher World Tour on July 24 in Nashville. The tour, produced by Live Nation, includes stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York, The Forum in Los Angeles as well as London’s OVO Wembley Arena and more; see below for a complete list of dates. The Starcatcher World Tour will include support from special guests Kaleo, Surf Curse, Black Honey and, in the UK and Ireland, Mt. Joy.

Starcatcher is written and recorded by the band—lead singer Josh Kizska, guitarist Jake Kizska, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kizska and drummer Danny Wagner—alongside Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile). Recorded at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville, the band utilized the large recording room to capture the pure energy of their world-renowned live performances.

STARCATCHER

1. Fate Of The Faithful

2. Waited All Your Life

3. The Falling Sky

4. Sacred The Thread

5. Runway Blues

6. The Indigo Streak

7. Frozen Light

8. The Archer

9. Meeting The Master

10. Farewell For Now