Today, Grammy Award-nominated powerhouse trio Jonas Brothers have released their eagerly anticipated brand new single, “Waffle House.” The song is set to appear on their upcoming sixth full-length studio album, The Album, due out May 12th via Republic Records. Pre-orders can be found here.

“Waffle House” features what might just be the band’s stickiest hook ever as it documents “Deep conversations at the Waffle House.” Their hummable harmonies and slick instrumentation define this anthemic song — which fans have been eagerly waiting for since the Jonas Brothers performed it live during the last night of their sold-out Broadway Residency.

On the song, the band says, “Growing up, we would go to Waffle House after shows, and it became our sanctuary. It was the place we dreamt up ideas, the place where we worked through our problems together, and the place where we finally realized we could find our way through anything as long as we came together.”

The Jonas Brothers continue, “‘Waffle House’ was born from a simple but powerful idea: When you sit down with the people that matter most, anything is possible. This song isn’t about a restaurant, it’s about coming together with the people you love and making your dreams come true.”

This summer, the Jonas Brothers will head back to New York for a massive, one-night-only show at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, August 12th. The band will perform five albums in one night — including their new album The Album. Tickets are available via general on-sale on Friday, April 14th at 10AM ET.

Track-listing:

Artwork: