After riding around with “Creep With Me,” New York rhyme slayer Emilio Rojas addresses a serious issue in today’s culture in the extremely serious Pico Shaw-directed new music video called “Green Card.” Tackling immigration issues, Rojas raps over the DJ Hoppa production about the struggle immigrants face coming across the border in spite of them genuinely looking for a way to provide a better life for their families.

“This song is important to me because its central theme revolves around the underdog winning,” says Rojas. “I’m a Latino. My father was an immigrant to this country from Venezuela. So many people from all over the world have come here from outside of the United States to try and make something of themselves. This song is aspirational. The video is the personification of that.”

“Green Card” hits close to home for Rojas was raised in a single-parent household and offspring of an immigrant father from Caracas, Venezuela. The constant obstacles in Rojas’ life have made his artistry both immersive and extremely relatable. Every trauma, every triumph, every moment of self-doubt, and every instance of unwavering conviction make the listener feel as if they’re experiencing it all in real-time.

“Green Card” is among a roster of new singles that includes standout tracks from the established lyricist, such as “Okay Okay,” “Voodoo Doll,” and “Sturdy.”

Watch the new video below and stream “Green Card” here.