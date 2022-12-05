Paydroo is an emerging new star coming out of the DMV with an impressive flow, appealing star power, and so much more. The hungry act continues to make a name for himself with the release of the latest single, “Fair Exchange.” Stream it now via Raw Dawg Records.

The soulful Gr4ff production showcases Paydroo’s clever signature wordplay about moving wise and overcoming the adversities that come with the hustle. He credits the song’s concept as a natural conjure after hearing the production. He explained:

“I gained inspiration to write this song as soon as Gr4ff sent it. Oftentimes my concepts come from the way the instrumentals are titled upon receiving them,” said Paydroo.

The new single arrives as Paydroo prepares for an upcoming headlining show on December 10th at Medi Cafe in Mount Rainier. Its magnetic energy is the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the rising star. After the show, feel free to follow Paydroo’s journey daily on social media.

The song is accompanied with artwork crafted by SMX Kustoms & J NINO. “Fair Exchange” follows 2021 EP, Product Of My Environment 2. Stream the new single below.