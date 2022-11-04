For his first release under the new label deal, new Dance star FRASER links up with fellow buzzing artist SEXPAYS for the house party-driven new EP, properly titled Midnight Beasts. “The inspiration and direction for this EP to me would be to pay homage to classic, raw sounding French House/French Touch from the late 90s and early 00s,” said FRASER on the project creation in a press release. “I want to bring this sound back; I feel it’s a timeless genre.”

The project is previewed by the duo’s collaborative song and music video, “Falling.” A song, like the project, is inspired by french house and tech house that are dressed with funky vocal cuts and nostalgic rhythms. The project includes a guest list of buzzing new stars such as Dustin Miles, BORDERZ, and The Starfighter.

Overall, the project is a groovy compilation of energetic basslines and innovative chord progressions. The EP is merely the first of many collaborations between FRASER and SEXPAYS. Midnight Beasts is the perfect start to your exploration of the two stars respective catalogs. For more on FRASER and SEXPAYS, follow them on social media.

Midnight Beasts is available everywhere via Cool.Cool.Cool. Records.

Check out the collaborative EP below.