MURPHY, “American Idol’s” fan favorite, has surfaced with his latest release “Summer Of ’69”. If you’re not familiar with MURPHY, he was on season 19 of “American Idol” and eliminated to many watchers surprise. MURPHY however was invited back to perform on the season finale which is unusual to say the least. His final performance did not disappoint and MURPHY is still doing the day to day grind as an independent artist.

