Following a buzzing campaign that delivered new music videos in “Peace of Mind,” “Quad Cities,” and “Numb,” rising star Torrian Ball drops his new album, Philophobia. Available now on all platforms via Vibe Dealers LLC, Ball’s latest project is 15 tracks that dive deep into the new star, sharing vulnerability, strength, and pride about who he is and where he comes from. It’s his best work yet.

Torrian Ball on the new album:

“Philophobia is the fear of falling or being in love. This project touches on how messed up the state of relationships are and how the trauma from our past can ruin them. This album is the therapy session the world desperately needs!”

Ball’s latest work is the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the popular new artist. The project also comes out on the heels of Torrian’s new Live Out L!ve tour, for which tickets are available now for a city near you. Click here for more information.

Listen to the full album now, and afterward, you may follow Torrian Ball on social media for daily updates and more.