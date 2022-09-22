RMG Amplify presents a new collaboration between the talented Sho Baraka and amazing Mag44 in the new visual titled “Black As Heaven,” which is subtitled “Portraits of Blackness.” The latest video continues the creative campaign for Our Daily Bread Ministries’ VOICES Collection, who presented the documentary and soundtrack, Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom. On “Black As Heaven,” Sho sticks to his signature style of relevant and thought-provoking content.

Produced by Derek Minor, the visual interpretation is the first of two videos shot for the song. The album attracted to the video boasts 13 cohesive cuts that echoes the truth and revelation of how the recently recognized federal holiday Juneteenth came to be. And with “Black As Heaven,” the project features standout hits “Where Do We Go” and “Black Reconstruction.” The hits are accompanied by additional guest features, including S.O., Andrea “Vocab” Sanderson, Carvena, Marqus Clae, Chill Vibes, Reflect, Mark Evan Diaz, Lucius B. Hoskins, J.Dot, Derek Minor, Swoope, theBeatbreaker, and Rivertown.

The VOICES community discusses, develops, and distributes resources by Black Christian content creators for communities of color. The VOICES community seeks to share our particular stories to make God’s life-changing wisdom understandable and accessible to all. VOICES amplify God’s goodness, guidance, and help to us. Experience our stories and celebrate God’s legacies in the lives of Black people with us, as we bear witness to Black dignity and our identity as God’s image bearers.

“Black As Heaven” is directed by Nasia Danielle.

Watch the new video below and stream Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom Soundtrack here. For more on Sho Baraka and Mag44, follow them on social media.